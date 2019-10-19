Emmerdale teases final twist in Robert Sugden exit as Aaron Dingle plots to break him out of prison

It’s been a dramatic week for Robron fans who wept as the popular Emmerdale couple were torn apart when Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) made the ultimate sacrifice for husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and handed himself into the police, knowing a life on the run would’ve ended in disaster.

Advertisement

The trauma is not yet over, however, as new pictures showing Rob in the dock facing a murder charge tease the next chapter of the story which ultimately leads to Mr Sugden’s permanent exit from the cast, following Hawley’s decision to quit after five years in the role.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Robert did a runner when rapist Lee died from the injuries incurred from the beating he gave him for assaulting his sister Victoria, but has now decided to face up to his crime.

On Friday 18th October Rob rang Aaron from prison and told him to get on with his life, but Mr Dingle was then seen arranging a prison break to get his other half out of the clink.

Images from Thursday 24th October show Robert at his plea hearing, with distraught Aaron, Liv Flaherty and Victoria Barton in the dock. How will the defendant plead? And is he in on Aaron’s breakout plot by this time? Could Aaron also end up in trouble with the law in trying to help his other half?

Whatever happens, the future for both of the boys is sure to feature a whole lot more crying…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.