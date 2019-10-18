Sacked Emmerdale star Asan N’Jie’s final scenes air – but could Ellis be recast?

Emmerdale have screened the final scenes to feature Asan N’Jie as Ellis Chapman, following the actor’s sacking in September for an aggressive altercation with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards.

Thursday 17th October’s double helping of drama focused on Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle’s foiled attempt at going on the run, but Ellis’s hasty exit was also addressed thanks to some on-screen explanation from his brother Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).

Last seen storming out of the house after a row with his sibling over his relationship with dodgy dad Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Ellis was revealed a few scenes later as having agreed to a new job working with teacher mum Jessie Dingle in Dubai as a PE teacher – and was literally about to board a plane.

Billy delivered the news to Al and Kim Tate (Claire King), who were due to work with Ellis on their outdoor pursuits business venture. However, Billy later confessed to Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) he had arranged for his half-brother to work abroad to get him away from Al’s toxic influence.

Interestingly, Billy commented the job may only last a few months, fuelling speculation the role might be recast in the future as there were seemingly no plans to drop the character before the awards ceremony incident. The soap remains tight-lipped on the possibility.

Footage of N’Jie’s run-in with Lomas was widely shared online leading to an internal investigation at ITV, who announced his contract had been terminated with immediate effect days later on Wednesday 11th September.

In a statement through the channel, the actor apologised saying: “My behaviour was completely unacceptable and very much out of character. I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected, especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards.

“I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this.”

As Emmerdale film five to six weeks ahead of transmission, scenes with the axed actor continued to be shown. It was believed there were frantic rewrites behind the scenes to explain why Ellis would suddenly disappear from screens in the middle of a storyline…

