Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Tommy Cannon joins the cast of Emmerdale

Tommy Cannon joins the cast of Emmerdale

Rock on, Tommy!

Emmerdale_Tommy_Cannon_03

Emmerdale has revealed that veteran comedian Tommy Cannon has joined the cast of the ITV soap.

Advertisement

The 81-year-old comic – one half of the double act Cannon and Ball – will be seen in the week beginning Monday 16th September, playing the role of Derek, a regular patient of local doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker).

The full nature of Cannon’s storyline is currently being kept under wraps, but show bosses have teased that Derek’s actions will have “consequences” for other villagers.

Confirmation of Cannon’s casting comes after the star posted, and then subsequently deleted, a message on Twitter last month in which he mentioned that he’d be doing a “brief stint” on Emmerdale.

(Getty)
(Getty)

With his comedy partner Bobby Ball, Cannon filmed nine series of their sketch series for LWT between 1979 and 1988.

In more recent years, he took part in the fifth series of reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and made a guest appearance in the 2014 Christmas special of sitcom Not Going Out.

Details of Cannon’s role come alongside news that 18-year-old actor Louis Healy (Vera, Scott & Bailey) is also joining Emmerdale to play a romantic interest for Sarah Sugden, by the name of Danny.

But the soap is already teasing that there could well be more to Danny than meets the eye and that all might not be as it first seems…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Emmerdale_Tommy_Cannon_03
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

EastEnders actress Emma Barton, Getty

EastEnders’ Emma Barton addresses Honey’s fate while she’s on Strictly Come Dancing

12_09_emm_jesse_al_mandy_2nd_ep_02

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley hints at Christmas 2019 drama for Mandy Dingle

Screen Shot 2019-08-28 at 12.33.22

How same-sex romances became soaps' hottest storylines

(Getty, DB)

Patsy Kensit: “I’d love to do EastEnders”