Emmerdale: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?

Your guide to all the comings and goings on Emmerdale over the next few months of 2019…

LEAVING

Megan Macey (Gaynor Faye)

Businesswoman Megan Macey has been a staple of village life for seven years, but recently told OK! that she’s now set to bow out. “It’s a risk,” she admitted. “I need to push myself out of my comfort zone. I’ve always been the type of person who doesn’t want to stay playing the same character for too long.”

Her first post-Emmerdale role will be heading the cast of a stage adaptation of her mum Kay Mellor’s drama Band of Gold, in which she will star alongside EastEnders alumnus Laurie Brett and Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson.

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley)

Show bosses have promised a big exit for Ryan Hawley, who has decided to leave Emmerdale after five years in the role of Robert. Said producer Laura Shaw: “Ryan Hawley is leaving the show – it’s been a fantastic five years with him and we will miss him dearly.

“There is some time left with him on screen, but in time, it does mean that our beloved ‘Robron’ are going to be parted. You’ve seen in the past what happens to Aaron when he unravels, so when he’s parted from Robert, it’s going to be explosive.”

Jessie Dingle (Sandra Marvin)

Actress Sandra Marvin has announced that she is leaving after two years in the role of headteacher Jessie Dingle. The star is set to appear from September in stage production The Thunder Girls alongside Coronation Street stalwart Beverley Callard.

But it appears that Jessie won’t be killed off, with Marvin stating: “Thank God they’ve left the door open, I’m very grateful for that. It’s been an amazing time on Emmerdale but I’m also excited to see what the future could hold. It was a really hard one as I love soaps and I always dreamed of being in one. I’ve had the most fantastic time.”

RETURNING

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and her son Vinny (Bradley Johnson)

Fans won’t have to wait long before Mandy returns once again, with autumn having been revealed as the time to tune in to see both her and son Vinny. Speaking recently, producer Jane Hudson said that the pair are back on screen in September, before adding: “We’ve got Lisa Riley returning – Mandy and Vinny are back with scams and all sorts going on and we’re very excited about that.”

