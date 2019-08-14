Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Emmerdale: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?

Emmerdale: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?

Megan and Robert are both going - but Mandy is making another comeback

Emmerdale cast: who's leaving and returning

Your guide to all the comings and goings on Emmerdale over the next few months of 2019…

Advertisement

LEAVING

Screen-Shot-2019-06-18-at-12.16.03-f1f7cb4

Megan Macey (Gaynor Faye)

Businesswoman Megan Macey has been a staple of village life for seven years, but recently told OK! that she’s now set to bow out. “It’s a risk,” she admitted. “I need to push myself out of my comfort zone. I’ve always been the type of person who doesn’t want to stay playing the same character for too long.”

Her first post-Emmerdale role will be heading the cast of a stage adaptation of her mum Kay Mellor’s drama Band of Gold, in which she will star alongside EastEnders alumnus Laurie Brett and Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson.

Screen-Shot-2018-11-07-at-05.48.47-49bcc27

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley)

Show bosses have promised a big exit for Ryan Hawley, who has decided to leave Emmerdale after five years in the role of Robert. Said producer Laura Shaw: “Ryan Hawley is leaving the show – it’s been a fantastic five years with him and we will miss him dearly.

“There is some time left with him on screen, but in time, it does mean that our beloved ‘Robron’ are going to be parted. You’ve seen in the past what happens to Aaron when he unravels, so when he’s parted from Robert, it’s going to be explosive.”

Screen Shot 2019-08-14 at 11.04.12

Jessie Dingle (Sandra Marvin)

Actress Sandra Marvin has announced that she is leaving after two years in the role of headteacher Jessie Dingle. The star is set to appear from September in stage production The Thunder Girls alongside Coronation Street stalwart Beverley Callard.

But it appears that Jessie won’t be killed off, with Marvin stating: “Thank God they’ve left the door open, I’m very grateful for that. It’s been an amazing time on Emmerdale but I’m also excited to see what the future could hold. It was a really hard one as I love soaps and I always dreamed of being in one. I’ve had the most fantastic time.”

RETURNING

Screen Shot 2019-08-14 at 11.05.08

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and her son Vinny (Bradley Johnson)

Fans won’t have to wait long before Mandy returns once again, with autumn having been revealed as the time to tune in to see both her and son Vinny. Speaking recently, producer Jane Hudson said that the pair are back on screen in September, before adding: “We’ve got Lisa Riley returning – Mandy and Vinny are back with scams and all sorts going on and we’re very excited about that.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Emmerdale cast: who's leaving and returning
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Emmerdale debbie dingle charity dingle

Has Debbie Dingle left Emmerdale for good? Charley Webb exit scenes air

emmerdale al chapman

Who’s playing Ellis’s dad Al Chapman in Emmerdale? Where you’ve seen actor Michael Wildman before

12_08_emm_jesse_pub_01

Emmerdale’s Sandra Marvin quits soap as Jessie Dingle

Next week in soapland 12-16 August 2019

Next week in soapland: Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Holby City spoilers – 12-16 August 2019