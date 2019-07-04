Where have you seen Emmerdale cop DI Bradwall before? All you need to know about actress Emma Rydal

The discovery of human bones in Emmerdale has kicked off a shocking storyline involving Lydia Hart (Karen Blick), who looks very nervous at building work unearthing the remains of a baby that tragically died many years earlier and was buried in the grounds of the local school.

Viewers watching Thursday 4th July’s double bill were introduced to the police officer in charge of the investigation, no-nonsense DI Bradwall, as she embarked on a search for ‘Jenny Finn’, a teenager revealed through forensic evidence as the mother of the dead child, but who viewers know to be the honorary Dingle.

Bradwall is set to feature more as the storyline unfolds with a press conference called pleading the public for any information on the circumstances of the grisly find, but soap fans may recognise the actress playing her, Emma Rydal – not surprisingly as she did a stint in ITV stablemate Coronation Street.

Who did Emma Rydal play in Coronation Street?

The 46-year-old played hippy gardener Maz O’Loughlin for a few months back in the summer of 2003, who had the allotment next to Jack Duckworth and made quite an impression on lovestruck Tyrone Dobbs and Kirk Sutherland.

Sexy Maz convinced Jack to let her use his greenhouse to grow extra vegetables, but it turned out she was actually illegally growing cannabis. After being busted by allotment inspector Bernie Allbright, Maz did a runner and Jack got arrested and fined for £200!

Rydal has also popped up in guest roles in Hollyoaks, Holby City and Doctors.

What else has Emma Rydal been in?

Outside of soapland she played Stella, love interest of future Corrie star Jimi Mistry in hit British comedy East is East back in 1999 (spot her in the disco in the trailer), and was a regular on Kay Mellor women’s football drama Playing the Field and Ruth Jones’s whimsical Welsh valleys sitcom Stella.

You might also have spotted her in the likes of other popular shows including Midsomer Murders, Moving On, Vera and The Royal.

