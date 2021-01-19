EastEnders villain Gray sets his sights on Whitney – is she in danger?

If there is one EastEnders resident that you want to keep away from right now, it is Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith). Chantelle and Tina Carter (Jessica Plummer and Luisa Bradshaw-White) have both met their demise at his hands, but could victim number three be on the way?

Only knowing him as the lawyer that helped her last year, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) has no idea what he is really like or what he is capable of, which becomes a serious problem as she continues to get closer to him.

Seeing Whit and Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) joking around together triggers jealousy in Gray and he decides that he wants her to play a bigger role in the lives of his children.

Wanting to charm her, he is rattled when Whitney declines a night watching movies because she has a date and he sets about planting doubts in her mind as to whether going on it is a good idea. Gray’s devious move works as she decides to stay with him after all and the two settle down with a film.

The next day, Gray enjoys watching her fitting into the role of surrogate parent and after dealing with his anger when he learns that Chantelle went to see a divorce lawyer, he decides to make a move and tells Whitney that he thinks they have something that could be special.

What will Whitney say, and is she in danger of being another victim of the abusive Gray?

Also, look for more drama with the fallout of the mysterious disappearance of Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) as Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) starts asking questions about where her son has gone. And unfortunately for Sharon (Letitia Dean), she is the prime suspect in Kathy’s eyes. But what has really happened to Ian?

