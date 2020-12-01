EastEnders star Jake Wood confirms Max Branning will not be killed off

We have known for a while now that Jake Wood will be saying goodbye to his role as Max Branning in EastEnders, but what we did not know was whether the writers were going to leave the door open for him or if Max was set to meet a grizzly end.

Well now we know as while appearing on Good Morning Britain earlier today, Jake said that the character will not be killed off when he exits Walford.

Following host Piers Morgan asking if he knew how his time on the show would wrap up, Wood said: “I do, it’s not going to be a cab exactly but they’re leaving the door open, so I’m pleased.”

Of course, this would not be the first time that we have thought a character would be written out with the possibility of a return, only for them to be killed off, but we are choosing to believe Jake on this one.

As for when that exit will occur, Jake has said that he has two more weeks left of filming on the BBC soap and we can expect to see his departure occur in February – so not much more Max left.

The character is currently in the thick of it with another feud with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and things getting very complicated with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) following the kiss that the two of them shared- expect much more to come from that story before it wraps up.

As for Ian, the big question of the moment is who hates him enough to attack him and while the answer is probably everyone, Max will certainly be in the frame after Ian is found beaten at The Queen Vic in scenes to air at the end of the week.

