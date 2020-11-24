6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ian attacked his enemies plot revenge – but who did it?

EastEnders launches their latest ‘whodunnit?’ this week as Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) becomes the victim of a vicious attack, and is left for dead in the Queen Vic after getting battered.

The whole week tracks how evil Ian becomes the most unpopular person in Walford by clashing with the likes of Max Branning (Jake Wood), Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White), Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and his own sons Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), among others.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 30th November – 4th December 2020.

Ian blackmails Max and Linda over kiss

At a loss as to how to get through to an increasingly distant Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) turns to Max once more and the pair share another kiss – witnessed by Ian. Gleefully telling Mr Branning to forget those threats about getting his money back or he’ll expose his locking lips with L, Ian is smugness personified.

Max seethes and insists this isn’t over, and even though Ian has won the battle the war rages on. Angry and outsmarted, how far will Max go to get revenge on Ian? And will Linda’s indiscretion become public knowledge?

Mick confronts the past

As he pushes his wife away, morose Mick continues to be haunted by his traumatic childhood, and confides in the person responsible for his pain. Abuser Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) maintains her manipulation that Mick imagined their inappropriate relationship, pushing him to a potential breakdown.

Mick and Katy visit the care home where he grew up, and their interaction began. Breaking into the boarded-up building brings a degree of closure for Mick, which is bad news for Katy who tries to fill his head with false memories fearing the real ones will come flooding back. Meanwhile, Tina vows to cheer up her brother by getting Ian out of the Vic so Mick can take his rightful place back behind the bar – sadly, her well-meaning gesture leads to a clash with a certain Mr Beale…

Tiff has second thoughts on surrogacy plan

Elsewhere in Ian’s compulsion to make enemies, he derails the plan for Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) to be a surrogate for Stuart and Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) when he overhears the trio discuss it and blabs to Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). Understandably concerned, they warn Tiff off the idea by pointing out it’s actually illegal to pay someone to rent their womb.

As Tiff questions her decision, Rainie realises it was Ian who stirred it and lashes out at his interference. Which also puts her and Stuart in line for what happens later in the week.

Ian arrested – then attacked!

The week’s events come to a head at the Lucy Beale Foundation’s award ceremony, hosted by Bobby at the Queen Vic, which takes a turn for the dramatic when police storm the pub and arrest Ian. Which of his crimes has come back to bite him? By this time all the Beales have reason to hate their relative as shocking revelations come to light, and Peter tells Bobby it’s time their deceitful dad was dealt with once and for all…

Later that night, Ian lies unconscious in the Vic having been the victim of a vicious beating. With half the Square in possession of a motive to want the evil entrepreneur taught a lesson, the investigation begins – who tried to bump off Ian Beale?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is in trouble with pushy copper DI Thompson (Philip Wright), who is under investigation after the heist debacle. Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is also eager to find out who grassed up the mighty Mitchells, as no one in the East End underworld wants to work with the family any more. If the truth about what really went down comes out, there will be a lot of angry people…

Money matters, as well as upholding his criminal reputation, concern patriarch Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who tries to persuade Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) they don’t need lawyers to sort their divorce – surely they can just divvy everything up fair and square as mates? No chance, says Shazza, who wants her share of the Mitchell empire. Let battle commence.

