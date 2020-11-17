Peter and Bobby to clash over Lucy as EastEnders rivalry returns

The relationship between Peter and Bobby Beale (Dayle Hudson and Clay Milner Russell) in EastEnders has not been the strongest sibling bond we have seen, but it looks set to deteriorate all over again next week.

After getting a call from Lauren Branning in New Zealand who is desperate need of cash, Peter approaches Ian (Adam Woodyatt) to see if he can help her out, but Ian’s financial problems mean that he can’t. Later though, Peter spots an email that reveals a shocking truth about his will – Bobby is included but he is not.

Despite initially seething and taking his frustrations out on Bobby, Peter soon realises that it is not his fault and apologises, explaining what led to his behaviour.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox

Knowing that the Beale family are in a spot of financial trouble, Peter then suggests to Bobby that they use the foundation money to get them out of the mess they are in, insisting it is what Lucy would have wanted.

But how will Bobby react to the request, and will stirring up the memory of Lucy only make things worse between the siblings once again? Also, there is the small matter of Peter’s growing resentment towards Ian for excluding him from the will – maybe this is a good time for Adam Woodyatt to be taking that break as Ian!

Elsewhere in Walford next week, there is more trouble for Ian after he got involved with Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and the secret of their dodgy exchange looks set to come out. But as Ian looks to try and cover his tracks, how will Suki react if he throws her under the bus in the process?

