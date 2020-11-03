Mick faces his past in EastEnders as a new face arrives

It has been a rough time for Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) in recent times in EastEnders as, not only has he been forced to give up his beloved Queen Vic as Linda’s (Kellie Bright) alcohol problem made working in a pub less than ideal, but he has discovered he has a daughter that he never knew anything about.

Advertisement

After Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) was acting strangely around him and his son, she soon spilled the beans about who she is and it would be fair to say that Mick was stunned by the revelation. To muddy the waters further, it turns out that she was a result of a sexual assault against him by his care worker when he was 12 and now, the woman in question has arrived in Walford.

Mick wastes no time in demanding answers from Katy, wanting to know why she didn’t ever tell him that he has a daughter. But Katy has a surprise in store for Mick and stuns him with how she responds to that question.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Determined to back up what she has told him, Katy tries to organise a meet between the three of them… but how will it go?

There’s more drama for Mick too when Tina (Luisa Bradshaw White) gets Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) to give him a shift at The Queen Vic in the hope that it will lead to a permanent job back behind the bar. But when Katy’s name is mentioned, a rattled Mick ends up smashing a whole bottle of vodka, angering Ian in the process. Will things turn around for poor Mick?

Meanwhile, it is all change in the EastEnders cast as alongside the upcoming departure of Max Branning (Jake Wood) and the extended break that will see Woodyatt leave as Ian Beale for a while, it was recently revealed that Luisa Bradshaw-White will be saying farewell to the role of Tina Carter.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.