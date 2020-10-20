Ruby and Suki team up to take down the Slaters in EastEnders

Things have not exactly been running smoothly between Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) in EastEnders in recent times, and things look set to get far worse before they get better – if they ever do.

From Ruby starting a relationship with Martin Fowler (James Bye) to Stacey stealing Ruby’s money while pretending to be her during a case of identity theft, the once close friends are edging closer to mortal enemy territory; and Ruby and Martin’s recent surprise marriage hasn’t helped matters.

With money tight in the Slater household and Kush Kazemi’s (Davood Ghadami) gambling problem spiralling out of control, he makes the risky move of stealing from Ruby’s till and then denying it even after he is caught- leading to the cleaning jobs being terminated at the bar as a result.

While some good news comes Kush’s way when he wins £10,000, the lure of a poker night could be the thing that brings everything crumbling down for him.

As Ruby is seething over what he did, and her continued anger at Stacey, she is given the idea of approaching Suki Panesar about forming an alliance and together, the two plot a way to rid the Square of the Slater family for good.

Suki arranges a poker game and makes sure that Kush is in the right place at the right time to be tempted into sitting down and playing- much to the dismay of a worried Martin. But it seems that something may be up and as he begins to play, Kat and Stacey panic and try to warn him that he could be being set up.

Will they get to him in time, or is Kush about to find that gambling is going to cost him more than it ever has done before?

Elsewhere in Walford, there is a dangerous situation brewing for Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) when she agrees to a date, only to have her drink spiked. Will Honey be able to escape the date from hell?

