Stacey violently attacked in EastEnders as she and Ruby go to war

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) has barely been back on the Square five minutes, but she is already up to her neck in it with problems in EastEnders – and those problems only look set to get worse.

Her feud with former friend Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) has escalated now that Ruby and Martin Fowler (James Bye) are a happy couple – even if they do have secrets of their own. And Ruby learning that Stacey was pretending to be her to commit identity fraud has hardly brought them closer together.

Well, next week sees things turn far nastier between the two of them when something disturbing gets delivered – and Stacey is certain that her enemy is to blame.

Despite it being possible that the grim delivery is meant for Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) following his gambling problems and the debt it is starting to cause, Stacey needs no convincing that it was Ruby.

The accusation causes more problems as a furious Ruby turns nasty – warning Stacey that she will go to war with her and force her out of Albert Square for good. This, in turn, leads to Stacey assuming that Ruby is trying to take her kids away and she heads to the club to have it out with her once and for all.

Unfortunately for Stacey, someone stops her from getting there when she is attacked by a hooded figure who leaves her injured on the ground. Will Stacey be OK? And is Ruby responsible for getting someone to harm her?

Lacey Turner returned to the screen a couple of weeks ago after taking time off from the soap for maternity leave. She has since announced that she is pregnant again so while it is great to have her back, look for her to make another temporary exit in the coming months – we wonder if it will be as dramatic as her last departure!

Speaking of exits, Jake Wood is also bowing out with many of us now wondering how will Max Branning leave EastEnders?

