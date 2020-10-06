EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?

It’s all go in Albert Square as the usual comings and goings of characters plays out on screen.

Advertisement

EastEnders has recently revealed a big bunch of cast changes and there’s been some pretty big news from the past couple of weeks.

Jake Wood will depart after 15 years as Max Branning, Davood Ghadami will also be leaving soon and that’s right after a big popstar just joined.

Here’s everything you need to know about the EastEnders cast, including who’s coming, who’s going and who’s returning.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

LEAVING

Jags Panesar (Amar Adatia)

BBC

The pest controller is set to leave the square next month in an explosive exit.

Played by actor Amar Adatia, Jags will turn on his schemin mother Suki, however, he’ll lose miserably leading to his departure from the soap.

The star confirmed he has filmed his final scenes after extending his original contract due to the pandemic.

He said: “I always knew I’d only be in the show for a set period of time when I signed up.

“I had just finished shooting a film and had prior commitments to promote that but then the pandemic hit and everything understandably got put on hold.”

He added: “With timings all pushed back, I was more than happy stay a little bit longer to make sure that we wrapped up Jags’ storyline properly.”

Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami)

BBC

After six years in Albert Square, Kush Kazemi will leave the show in what bosses are calling a “huge plot.”

An EastEnders spokesperson confirmed the news to : “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year. Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Davood joined the soap in Autumn 2014, and his character has been involved in many dramatic storylines.

And his character Kush will leave the show with a bang, with an insider adding: “Bosses have a huge plot planned, but although Davood was told in January, his departure is not for a very long time yet.”

Max Branning (Jake Wood)

BBC

After 15 years in Walford, Max Branning is preparing to leave Albert Square for good. The news broke in September that actor Jake Wood had quit EastEnders to move onto other projects after taking part in some of the most earth-shattering storylines in recent memory.

An EastEnders insider confirmed the news to , revealing: “Sometimes in soapland, big characters have to leave. Bosses are staying tight-lipped about what they have planned for Max but considering he has played a major part in the show for over 15 years they are clearly planning something big and he will not be departing Walford quietly. Everyone will be sad to see Jake go as he is not only a great person to have on set but he’s also a fantastic actor.”

Wood added: “I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends. I’ll, of course, miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

Could his exit lead to us seeing Jake in this years I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here?

RETURNING

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton)

Emotionally bruised after her coercive relationship with dastardly dentist Adam Bateman ended, poor old Hon was in the grip of eating disorder bulimia which she had suffered from when she was younger. Ex-husband Billy encouraged her to get help, and she’s currently off-screen staying with a relative to regroup and get her head together – in reality, the temporary absence was created to facilitate Barton’s training schedule for 2019’s Strictly Come Dancing. It was worth it – she got to the final!

Emma should have been back to work by now by plans were changed due to the production shutdown. We hope that she will be back where she belongs, and in a much healthier place, soon.

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson)

Fan favourite Kim has been off-screen for a few months while Empson took a temporary break, and returned on Christmas Day 2019 via a video call. “Kim has been working as a tour guide in Scotland,” the actress recently revealed, “but she is coming back…” It was recently revealed that the break was due to her being pregnant with her second child and with the “bouncing baby boy” now born and Empson set to return to filming “very soon”, we should have Kim back on the Square before the end of the year.

Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet)

Careful Walford, there’s a notorious villain making a comeback!

The villainous pastor was last seen back in 2010 when he was imprisoned for his crimes, but it seems that he has since been released and that can only spell trouble for several residents of Albert Square- Denise in particular.

Gilet is excited to return saying: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be asked to breathe life once again into such a complex, controversial and divisive character but, most importantly, to have another opportunity to work alongside one of the UK’s finest actors, Diane Parish. I feel blessed.”

Look for Lucas to make his return around Christmas.

Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer)

Bianca has made numerous returns to EastEnders since originally departing way back in 1999 and she was last seen as recently as 2019. However, with Whitney facing prison for what happened surrounding Leo’s death, she will be back on the Square but rather intriguingly, it has been hinted that her comeback may not be helpful for the troubled Whitney.

Wondering about the other soaps? Read more of our cast guides

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers