16 huge EastEnders Autumn storyline spoilers as the soap returns

After three months off-air, EastEnders is returning to screens tonight (Monday 7th September) and we’ll be heading into the action as the Walford residents emerge from lockdown.

Just like the UK, the EastEnders cast had to leave their place of work until it was safe to get back on set.

But now they’re back, the drama is too – as we reacquaint ourselves with Walford, here’s all the drama we have to look forward to over Autumn.

Sharon revamps the Queen Vic

The ultimate doof-doof in June’s ‘finale’ saw Sharon Watts beat Phil Mitchell to buying the Queen Vic from the departing Carters, with the financial help of best mate Ian Beale. Lockdown meant the business had to close, but come September the bar has reopened and business is booming – there’s even a new beer garden set up outside to assist with social distancing. While angry Phil licks his wounds, Sharon revels in being landlady once again, but there is trouble ahead for her co-owner…

Dotty exposes Ian’s killer secret

Ian only helped Sharon acquire the pub out of his guilt over causing her son Denny’s death on the doomed boat party, and canny Dotty Cotton has been blackmailing him over the secret. A few months on and she decides it’s time for Ian to pay the price and she plans to tell Shazza everything, but what lengths will Ian go to in order to stop her?

Chantelle plots to escape Gray

Abused wife Chantelle Atkins was forced to spend lockdown with violent husband Gray Atkins, but as we pick up the timely storyline she finally contacts a divorce lawyer and plans to escape with the kids. However, the soap has now confirmed Chantelle’s story will end in tragedy as she is killed at the hands of her abusive husband. Will anyone realise what happened behind the closed doors of the Atkins’ household?

Loved-up Ruby robbed

Ruby Allen and Martin Fowler were on the verge of an affair that has exploded over the summer as the couple got to know each other extremely well over lockdown. The honeymoon is over for Rubes when money starts disappearing from her bank account and she takes matters into her own hands – with disastrous results. Who is robbing Ruby – and why?

Stacey returns

Lacey Turner has been on maternity leave since summer 2019, when her alter ego Stacey Fowler fled Walford after attacking Phil Mitchell to save him from killing hubby Martin. Last heard of moving on from her marriage away from the Square with new love Jerome, what brings Stace home, and now will she react to the a new normal that includes her husband having shacked up with her BFF?

Denise haunted by the past

Tough times ahead for Denise Fox who finds her past catching up with her after suffering a shocking accident. Her romance with buff Jack Branning has been going great guns, but this latest development threatens to derail her happiness and has life-changing consequences, not just for Ms Fox but for another local…

Newcomer causes chaos for Carters

Danny Dyer recently let slip Mick Carter has a storyline in store that could be the best he’s ever had on the show, and now more details have emerged. Mick and alcoholic wife Linda Carter are making new lives for themselves after seven years running the Vic together, until a new face arrives who takes an unhealthy interest in a member of the clan. This exposes huge secrets both Mr and Mrs Carter have been keeping from each other, which could destroy their relationship once and for all.

Callum in trouble

More bother for the Ballum boys ensues when copper Callum Highway gets himself in some very hot water, creating even more conflict between life as a law enforcer and his romance with law breaker boyfriend Ben Mitchell. Callum’s had to turn a blind eye in the past to his lover’s antics, so what has he got himself into this time? Might the new bobby end up behind bars for covering up a Mitchell crime? Or is it not even related to Ben – perhaps something to do with big brother Stuart or bad dad Jonno?

Tiff and Keegan happy – but for how long?

Amidst the doom and gloom is a glimmer of hope with newly-weds Tiffany and Keegan Butcher-Baker. The pair have had a rocky 2020 so far with Keegs enduring a hard time from the police as he was wrongly accused of assault in a shocking case of unconscious racial bias. We’re told lockdown has been a love-in for the teenage sweethearts and they are in a perfect bubble of happiness – for now at least. Expect it all to go south once the show starts again…

Max’s murky plot

Ian’s aforementioned money troubles also impact business partner Max Branning, who he persuaded to sign his share in Walford East restaurant over to him to protect his assets while divorcing wife Rainie. Turns out Ian used the cash to buy the Vic and it’s all gone… Max and Ian are set for some big clashes, and Jake Wood has revealed Mr Branning will also be embroiled in what he calls a ‘very unpleasant situation’ as part of a storyline that will surprise viewers. The mind boggles.

Jack’s daughter goes off the rails

Little Amy Mitchell is growing up into quite a handful, just like late mother Roxy Mitchell. Scott Maslen confirmed a big autumn story for his character Jack Branning and his bratty offspring centred on the stroppy schoolgirl being accused of telling a big lie, and looking very guilty when she’s called out on it – so what has she done? Like mother, like daughter…

Kathy’s new love

Love is in the Square for singleton Kathy Beale when the show gets back, and about time too as it’s been yonks since her romance with Masood Ahmed was cut short when he left for Australia. Kaff hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to men, so she decides to try a new approach and signs up to a dating app. Gillian Taylforth says her alter ego deserves a gentleman to look after her. Good luck with that in Walford…

Dodgy Danny’s unfinished business

Scouse gangster Danny Hardcastle is strongly tipped for a third stint on the show later this year, with ex-Brookside and The Bill hard man Paul Usher reprising the role. Last time we saw him he’d lured the Mitchells into a dodgy raid that ended with a gun going off, causing Ben to lose his hearing. It’s suffice to say there are some scores to settle here…

Kat comes home

The Slater house was even less harmonious than usual pre-lockdown as Jean Slater chucked everyone out for refusing to accept her decision to stop taking her bipolar medication. According to Davood Ghadami (aka Kush Kazemi), the chaotic clan were forced back together for lockdown including Kat Moon, who had been absent since dashing off to help a friend in need earlier this year. Jessie Wallace was reportedly suspended by bosses, but returned to the set when filming resumed in June so Kat is definitely back. Can she help grieving Jean, who started to think her late lover Daniel Cook was still alive?

Kim returns

Another welcome return announced during EastEnders’ break was the imminent comeback of Kim Fox. Star Tameka Empson took time off to have her second child before there was a hint of lockdown which meant she’s been away longer than planned, but crazy Kimberley graces our screens once more later this autumn bringing some much-needed mirth to the Square. Bet she rocks a PPE visor with leopard-print trim in the hair salon.

Sonia’s long-lost family quest

An intriguing storyline was set up right before the soap went off air, promising to explore a secret that’s been kept for almost 30 years – who is Sonia Fowler’s dad? She’s the last of the original Jackson kids never to track down her biological father, but Son’s daughter Bex flying the nest earlier this year got her thinking about her past and she began a tentative online search for her long-lost daddy. Has lockdown prevented her quest continuing, or have they already been reunited come 7th September?

