EastEnders’ Danny Dyer hints at “dark Christmas” ahead for Mick Carter

Christmas on Albert Square is rarely a cheerful affair and EastEnders star Danny Dyer has teased at a “dark” festive period on the BBC soap.

Advertisement

Dyer was talking about the return to filming when he made the comments, teasing that while many things have changed this year – one thing would be staying the same as ever.

“It is Christmas, you know what Christmas is about on the f***ing Square! I’ll let you use your own imagination on that one,” the star told press including RadioTimes.com.

“We’re due another dark Christmas, aren’t we? That’s how we roll. We’ve really took it up a level.”

This year’s festive storyline is shaping up to be a big one, with executive producer Kate Oates previously revealing there will be a “huge” Christmas story on EastEnders that sees the return of a well-known character.

Speaking to and other press, Oates said, “We have an exciting return planned and it’s going to be part of a huge long running story.”

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, Dyer went on discuss how he felt about his character Mick Carter being replaced as the landlord of the Queen Vic, with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) taking over as the pub’s new owner.

When he was first informed about the change in circumstance for his character, he said he was quite disappointed.

“I think when we were first told, a little bit gutted,” he explained. “This is what we know, and it’s the hub of the show. There’s a huge responsibility of running it and the amount you’re involved in but I do think it was time for a changing of the guard. And who better than Sharon? Come on.”

Advertisement

He added, “I’m having a vast new experience of being in EastEnders and not being in the Vic and I’ve gotta say, I’m enjoying it. It’s nice, I’m working on different sets and with different people. It’s almost like coming to a new job.”