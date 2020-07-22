Danny Hardcastle to return to EastEnders: “Phil and Ben need to watch out”

Paul Usher is set to make another return to EastEnders,with his character Danny Hardcastle out to take revenge on Phil and Ben Mitchell.

The scenes, which will be broadcast when the soap returns to screens in September, have reportedly already been shot using the latest guidelines on socially distanced filming.

According to The Sun, a source said, “Phil and Ben need to watch out as when Danny returns, he’s not going to be happy with them.

“Phil thought he’d never see Danny again after the last dust up – but he’s back and he’s angry.

“The revenge storyline will play out over the winter – with things getting increasingly tense between Phil and Danny.”

Usher first appeared in the soap as Gangster Danny in March 2019 before returning in March of this year – and was involved in a dramatic storyline that saw him kidnap Phil’s daughter Louise.

The actor is considered something of a soap legend and famously appeared as Barry Grant on Brookside for 15 years before a three-year stint on The Bill as Des Taviner.

EastEnders is currently in the middle of a transmission break as a result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the BBC airing repeats of classic episodes and new panel show Secrets From the Square in place of new episodes.

However filming has now resumed on the show, with the broadcast of new episodes set to restart on 8th September.

And it already looks that despite restrictions on filming its going to be an explosive return to Walford – in addition to Danny’s reported return, Tameka Empson recently revealed her character Kim would soon be rejoining the soap.

RadioTimes.com has contacted EastEnders for comment.

