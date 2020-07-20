EastEnders’ Diane Parish teases dark secrets from Denise’s past

When EastEnders returns to our screens in September, it seems that there will be more drama on the way for Denise Fox (Diane Parish). Speaking to Stacey Dooley on tonight’s Secrets From the Square, Parish hinted that Diane will be faced with her past that will come back to haunt her in the present day.

Advertisement

“I don’t know a great deal” Parish admitted, “but I do know that some dark things from her past are going to resurface and there are going to be some challenges there for Denise”.

Parish shared the spotlight on tonight’s edition of the behind the scenes show with co-star and on-screen sister Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) who has been absent from screens while she gave birth to the new addition to her family.

“I know I’m coming back,” Empson said, without offering anything concrete as to when we can expect Kim to come bounding back into Walford. “Watch this space. How is she coming back? Nobody knows.”

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The pair were taken through a journey of their time on EastEnders with many a golden moment discussed. Parish reflected on her role on the show before she was cast as Denise, that of the singer, Lola Christie, performing in The Vic and she admitted she wasn’t overly confident about pulling it off.

“I’m not a singer, so it was the most excruciating role. I remember Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson) came up to me at one point and she was going ‘Oh, don’t worry, it sounds really good,’ and I was just like ‘it doesn’t Patsy’. But the role wasn’t for me.”

As for Empson, she recalled her two births on the show, both equally memorable for different reasons. Viewers will remember that she gave birth during the live episode in 2010, and then again with the help of Phil Mitchell of all people – a scene that has to be up there with Phil’s best due to some incredible comic timing between them both.

“Do you know what, I so love working with Steve,” Empson said of the man who has played Phil since 1990. “He just gives it to you, do you know what I mean? He’s fully committed.” When Dooley joked that maybe she will get a more relaxed birth if there is a baby number three, Empson replied with “Well let’s see because, in real life, I’m done!”

Secrets From the Square continues next week with Albert Square icons Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt who first appeared on EastEnders way back in episode one.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.