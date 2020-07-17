EastEnders: Secrets From the Square confirms Kathy and Ian special

Have you ever found yourself wondering why Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) wore a hat throughout his EastEnders homeless storyline? Well if so, we have good news as that answer and more are coming as he returns to Secrets From the Square – and is joined by his on-screen mum Kathy (Gillian Taylforth)!

The EastEnders behind the scenes series, hosted by Stacey Dooley, has been on the air for several weeks now since the main show was forced to take a break after it ran out of new episodes before new ones could be filmed.

Each week features a different pair of EastEnders characters talking about their time on the Square. The July 28th episode will focus on Ian and Kathy as they both reflect on being a part of the soap for such a long time.

Both characters debuted in the first ever episode back in 1985 and while Kathy was off-screen and presumed dead for many years, Ian has always been a permanent fixture.

Expect Kathy’s shock resurrection to be discussed as Taylforth will be looking back on that crazy time and sharing just how nervous she was to step back into Kathy’s shoes for the first time in years.

Viewers can expect to be treated to another set tour as well, and this time it will Number 45 that gets the focus with Adam showing Stacey around the iconic Albert Square residence. The home is currently the Beale family’s but it will perhaps always be best known for being the home of the Fowler family. Maybe we will get a recreation of the infamous ‘frying pan whack’ that Pauline gave to Arthur back in the day?

As well as Secrets From the Square, the BBC have given us repeats of classic episodes from yesteryear, ranging from as far back as Den and Angie’s biggest episode in 1986, to the big Callum and Ben episode of last year.

