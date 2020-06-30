EastEnders release first look at cast and crew’s return to set

There is good news if you’re a fan of EastEnders and missing your regular doses of Walford life, the BBC soap is filming once more and with it will come the first scenes shot under the new social distancing measures.

EastEnders aired its last regular episode on June 16th and we have had classic episodes and behind the scenes show, Secrets From the Square, airing in its place. Well, now we can see our Walford favourites back where they belong as new photos released by the BBC give us our first glimpse of what the show will look like going forward as the cast got back in front of the camera’s yesterday (June 29th).

Stars that were back on set included Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Molly Conlin (Dotty Cotton), Jake Wood (Max Branning), Danny Dyer (Mick Carter) and Luisa Bradshaw-White (Tina Carter) with Ian and Dotty seemingly having yet another confrontation following Dotty’s arrest.

New social distancing measures, of course, mean that actors can’t get close to one another and while it does appear that it will look strange on-screen to see everyone keeping their distance, expect clever camera tricks to be used to give the illusion they are closer than they are. EastEnders will be back to four episodes a week when it does return to the schedule, but those episodes will be shorter.

The last we saw, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) revealed herself as the new owner of The Queen Vic in a move that is sure to escalate her feud with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). It was an effective closing moment for the soap as it took its first-ever extended break and there were many other stories left up in the air ready for when it returns- potentially in early September if this script photo is anything to go by.

As for the other soaps, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are both already back at filming with Emmerdale’s first post lockdown episode already having aired. Hollyoaks will take a break shortly as episodes run out and they return to filming, while Home and Away got back to work a few weeks ago. Neighbours was the only soap to have their filming almost completely uninterrupted.

