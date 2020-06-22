EastEnders’ Mick and Linda for ‘testing’ storyline when soap returns – will they split?

Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright have given fans their first tease of what to expect when EastEnders returns after it’s enforced break due to the pandemic, which began this week.

With the last episodes to be completed pre-lockdown having run out on 16th June, BBC One are filling the gap in the Monday night schedules with the new documentary series EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, in which Stacey Dooley interviews cast members on set – from a social distance – about their time on the show, and a sneaky look ahead.

After a light-hearted look back at their seven years running the Queen Vic together, the chat with Dyer and Bright turned to what life will be like in Walford when the show is back on our screens – and it sounds pretty exciting.

The final twist of a cliffhanger saw the Carters sell the pub to Sharon Watts, scuppering Phil Mitchell’s plans to buy it just to spite his ex as punishment for her choosing baby Kayden over their marriage.

Now they’re out of iconic boozer and the pub’s original Princess is back on the throne, what does the future hold for Michael and his beloved L?

“It’s difficult to hint without saying it!” laughed Bright. “We know, but we’re dancing around it! But essentially, we are going to be coming out of lockdown like the rest of the country when we return. There are definitely going to be some testing times ahead for Mick and Linda…”

Dyer dropped a further, more tantalising hint that something huge was on the horizon for the couple, assuaging fan fears they would be in danger of being sidelined now they’re no longer running the famous bar.

“It’s a tricky one to talk about but potentially, when we come out of lockdown, I think I could have the best storyline I’ve ever had since I’ve been on this show…”

Intriguing. Secrets From the Square continues next Monday with Walford legends, and original cast members, Letitia Dean (Sharon) and Adam Woodyatt (Ian) talking to Dooley.

EastEnders is due to resume filming by the end of June, but no official date has been announced. This also means we don’t know exactly how long the soap will be off air for, although Dayle Hudson, who plays Peter Beale, posted a picture of a script with a clearly visible transmission date seeming to confirm it would be back on 7th September.

