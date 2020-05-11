EastEnders’ Peter Beale threatens to expose his one night stand with Lola

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) were technically on a break when Lola slept with Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) but now the bitter Beale says he’s ready to detonate the reunited sweethearts’ relationship in EastEnders.

In the Monday May 11th episode, a jealous Peter deliberately let slip that he knew more about Jay and Lola’s relationship than he should when he caught them kissing at the car lot.

“I’m just glad you two are back on track,” said Peter slyly before adding, “Sorry that was really insensitive of me.”

A paranoid Jay picked up on the dig but Lola assured him that all Peter was referring to was the fact that she told Peter about her abortion. At the same time she couldn’t help but apologise saying that there was no excuse for her actions.

“It’s not like you lied about anything,” Jay added which only made Lola feel even worse about what had been simply a drunken one night stand. The pair do of course have history from Lola’s early days on the Square. At one stage Peter Beale even moved in with Lola although Jay has always been a much better choice than selfish Pete.

Later Lola tried to downplay their night and convince Peter not to say anything but he took great glee in turning the knife and watching his ex squirm.

“I’m not planning on saying anything to him,” Peter teased Lola. “But if he asks me…I told you I don’t like liars.”

Peter Beale being sanctimonious is almost as bad as his dad but Lola may have to face this head on if she’s to hold on to what she’s got with Jay. Stay strong, girl.

