Ben clashes with Callum on the day of his operation in EastEnders

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) prepares for the operation he hopes will help restore his hearing loss, so a massive bust-up with boyfriend Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is the last thing he needs. What has come between the unlucky EastEnders couple this time?

Predictably, it’s Phil’s fault as he drags his son into doing a dodgy job and the temptation of teaming up with his dad and earning his approval proves too much – despite Callum’s new career as a trainee copper being an obvious conflict of interest.

Desperate to secure the sale of the Queen Vic from the Carters has he needs some quick cash, Phil flirts with the idea of pulling another shady deal with Scouse gangster Danny Hardcastle. But when his old rival mocks Ben’s tough guy credentials after the boat accident that left him with severely reduced hearing Phil sees red and tells the crime boss where he can stick it.

Phil then suggests to his eager offspring they do a job themselves without Danny’s input, and Ben sets about sneakily deducing if the boys in blue know anything about what the Mitchells have got planned by questioning Callum.

On Tuesday 12th May it’s the day of Ben’s op and he’s feeling jittery, but is still distracted knowing he needs to do some surreptitious digging. Callum accompanies Ben to the hospital and they wait for him to be wheeled in for surgery, but when he clocks that his other half is fishing for info he flips at his audacity and storms out.

A Mitchell dating a police officer was always a recipe for disaster, but Ben previously pledged to clean up his act and put his relationship first. Has he wrecked his future with Callum by siding with Phil? And will the operation be a success?

