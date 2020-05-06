EastEnders favourite Jean Slater to die after shock seizure?

Viewers of EastEnders have seen Jean Slater’s (Gillian Wright) health take a turn for the worst recently and Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) made the discovery that Jean has stopped taking her medication– something that is having a disastrous impact on her wellbeing – leading him to take extreme action.

Next week will show that things are not improving as Kush’s concern for Jean grows when he hears alarming news from Shirley Carter (Linda Henry). Shirley tells him that a panicked Jean has been making numerous calls to the police about her concern for Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) whereabouts following her recent kidnapping ordeal.

The only problem is that Whitney is back home safe and well now and this is a big alarm bell for Kush that Jean is only getting worse. Jean doesn’t take being spoken to about this well and lashes out at both he and Whitney, accusing the latter of lying to make her look stupid.

Kush has no choice but to tell Shirley what has been going on and the two put their heads together to come up with a plan to help her.

Things soon take a turn for the worst, however, when Jean once again loses her temper and this time it is Shirley who is on the receiving end of her anger.

The row ends with Jean storming out without telling anyone where she is going and Shirley and Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) quickly set about trying to track her down.

When they do, they are shocked by how they find her. Jean is having a seizure and they both rush to help her. Will Jean be OK and will those that care about her find a way to help?

