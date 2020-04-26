EastEnders’ Isaac demands to know the truth in explosive scenes

Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) is keen to get to know who his real father is in the coming weeks on EastEnders.

Advertisement

He becomes more and more suspicious about his mum, Sheree Trueman, and what secrets she’s holding close to her chest.

Sheree’s behaviour from next week starts to worry Isaac, especially around her birthday.

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) surprises her with a trip to Trinidad but when he offers Isaac a family picture, Sheree’s good mood disappears.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The pair finally begin to bond but there’s underlying doubts, especially when Patrick drops the biggest hint yet he’s the dad.

Things take a further turn when Denise spots Patrick is in a bad mood and as if it couldn’t get worse, Isaac’s suspicions hit boiling point.

As Denis works out how to settle tensions, Isaac has a plan of his own – he’s going to confront Sheree.

Viewers already know Isaac is Patrick’s son after Sheree had an affair with him in the 80s.

Sheree has never told her boy the truth but in an explosive confrontation, it looks like the truth will out.

How will Isaac cope with the news? And is this the end of their happy family?

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Jossa has suggested there could be a return for her character Lauren Branning.

Following the death of her sister, Abi, Lauren left for New Zealand with her boy, Louie.

But Jossa recently spoke to the Daily Mail and hinted a return is on the cards – but for the future.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t feel like it was goodbye forever, definitely not. Well, not from my end anyway. I would love to go back someday,” the star spilled.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.