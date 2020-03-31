Accessibility Links

EastEnders’ closing credits confirm a major change for Sharon

She's disowning the Mitchell family for good

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 24/03/2020 - Programme Name: EastEnders - January - March 2020 - TX: 31/03/2020 - Episode: EastEnders - January - March - 2020 - 6102 (No. 6102) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL TUESDAY 24TH MARCH 2020*** Sharon Mitchell (LETITIA DEAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

Following recent events on the soap, an EastEnders icon has changed their name and disowned Walford’s most well-known family.

Sharon (Letitia Dean) is currently mourning the death of her son, who recently lost his life in a boat crash caused by Albert Square staple Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Having been known as Sharon Mitchell for several years, following her wedding to Phil in 2014, she wants complete separation from the family in the wake of her tragic loss.

In last night’s episode, Sharon identifies by her maiden name, Watts, and this major character moment is then reflected in the closing credits – suggesting it could be a permanent change.

If so, it would be a huge shake-up in the status quo of the series as Sharon has long been associated with the Mitchell family, dating back to the so-called Sharongate storyline of the mid-90s.

That particular plot saw her romantically involved with both Phil and his brother Grant, resulting in a showdown watched by more than 25 million people.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

