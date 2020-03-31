EastEnders’ closing credits confirm a major change for Sharon

Following recent events on the soap, an EastEnders icon has changed their name and disowned Walford’s most well-known family.

Sharon (Letitia Dean) is currently mourning the death of her son, who recently lost his life in a boat crash caused by Albert Square staple Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Having been known as Sharon Mitchell for several years, following her wedding to Phil in 2014, she wants complete separation from the family in the wake of her tragic loss.

In last night’s episode, Sharon identifies by her maiden name, Watts, and this major character moment is then reflected in the closing credits – suggesting it could be a permanent change.

anyways seeing sharon watts instead of sharon mitchell on the credits actually gave me clear skin pic.twitter.com/8uTLupzzVt — hannah (@ronniemitcheIls) March 30, 2020

If so, it would be a huge shake-up in the status quo of the series as Sharon has long been associated with the Mitchell family, dating back to the so-called Sharongate storyline of the mid-90s.

That particular plot saw her romantically involved with both Phil and his brother Grant, resulting in a showdown watched by more than 25 million people.

