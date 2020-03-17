Accessibility Links

Holby City cancelled and EastEnders moved in last minute BBC schedule shake-up

There's an extended BBC News tonight

Holby City

Holby City fans will be devastated to hear their favourite show has been pulled from tonight’s schedule.

It was set to air at 8pm on Tuesday 17th March, but it’s been cancelled for this week.

The news was confirmed by Holby’s official Twitter account earlier today.

The tweet read: “News just in. We’re postponing tonight’s #HolbyCity episode due to an extended 6pm news bulletin. Sending hugs.”

BBC News will air at 6pm as usual, but will run for 45 minutes instead, on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional news will follow from 6.45pm to 7.15pm. After that, The One Show will run for 45 minutes, until 8pm.

In Holby City’s place, EastEnders has been moved from 7.30pm to 8pm.

The BBC has confirmed Holby will return next Tuesday.

