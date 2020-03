For fans of EastEnders, the idea of living in Walford is certainly very appealing.

Advertisement

The age-old question stands though – which family would you be in?

From the Beales, to the Mitchells, EastEnders had the most colourful and exciting characters on television, and they all have extremely different personalities.

Advertisement

But which would you find yourself in? Take our quiz below to find out…



Which EastEnders family are you from? From the Mitchells to the Carters – where’s your clan? The Beales A true stalwart on Albert Square, the Beale family have been there since the beginning. Although they don’t always have the best luck, they’re always a dependable bunch and always pull through in the end. You’ll have an entrepreneurial spirit and can always talk your way out of a crisis. The Fowlers You’re part of a tight-knit family, with goodness at its core. If you’re not helping others, you’re trying to make the community a better place – that’s if you’re not getting dragged down a dark path, like Martin… The Mitchells You consider yourself a bit of a hard-nut and you love nothing more than a good argument – as long as you’re right. You might be from one of the most powerful families in Walford, but you’re a softy at heart and want nothing more than safety and security for your tight-knit family. The Carters You’re lovable and dependable. You’re always the life and soul of every party and always know the importance of strong relationships and family bonds. If you’re not in the pub, you’re in the heart of the community and everyone loves you for your positive outlook on life. The Slaters Loud, brash and loveable – you’re a Slater! Everyone’s favourite family certainly has their ups and downs, but we’re always rooting for you. You’ve had your fair share of drama but good morality is at the heart of everything you do. The Brannings You’re part of the family who is always at every gathering on Albert Square but you definitely have a naughty side. Without a doubt you know your way around town – and relationships – and your smooth-talking nature can get you out of any danger, even if it does rub people up the wrong way. There’s a big party in Albert Square – where are you? There’s a crisis in the family – how do you solve it? It’s the day of a big EastEnders wedding – what are you wearing? You’ve just bagged your dream job in the Queen Vic – who’s the first person you tell?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.