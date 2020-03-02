EastEnders trailer sees Whitney with blood on her hands as she struggles in prison – can she get out?

Get a peak at all the drama unfolding in this week’s EastEnders in the clip below, which sees Whitney (Shona McGarty) breaking down in prison after turning herself in for Leo King’s (Tony Clay) death.

Just before the 35th anniversary, Whit was attacked by Leo on Valentine’s Day, who wanted her dead but she killed him with a kitchen knife in the Fowler kitchen.

As he lay dead on the floor, she went to the fatal boat party as an alibi, but of course, it didn’t work, and her guilt took over her.

This week, on #EastEnders. You won’t want to miss a moment. pic.twitter.com/icUse3tYdf — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 2, 2020

After initially getting help from Mick, she found she couldn’t keep it secret and she handed herself to the police.

Whitney sought help from resident lawyer, Gray, but it seems she’s going to struggle to get out.

Now awaiting trial, her time in the cells is looking harrowing indeed, and Whitney can’t cope with being locked up.

In one scene, her mind is clearly getting the better of her and she can be seen in tears, crying over the situation.

Harrowingly, Whitney’s hands are covered in blood – what has she done?

Back in Albert Square, things are also kicking off as Keegan (Zack Morris) is arrested by police and his furious wife Tiffany (Maisie Smith) jumps to his defence.

EastEnders airs on Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.