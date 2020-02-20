EastEnders’ Sharon Mitchell gives birth as Ben Mitchell faces race against time

It’s been a big week for EastEnders as they have been celebrating their 35th anniversary but this evening’s instalment (20th February) ramped up the action.

Advertisement

After focussing on the Mitchells, we’ve been left with some epic cliffhangers to sink our teeth into.

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) was hell-bent on finding Callum Highway (Tony Clay) after Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) kidnapped him.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

After failing to match the money Keanu wanted, Ben went down the eye-for-an-eye route and snatched heavily pregnant Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) from the Beale household.

Pointing a gun at her, Ben called Keanu and told him he had his missus and she would kill her if he didn’t get Callum back within the hour.

However, Sharon went into labour completely unexpectedly and Ben faced a big dilemma on what to do.

Thankfully, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) was on hand to help and in tomorrow night’s episode (21st February) she will get hands on with the labour.

But with tensions running high, will Sharon deliver her baby safely?

However, while they’re in the hotel bringing life into the world, they are both completely unaware of the events unfolding on the Thames.

As Keanu, Ben and Phil point guns at each other, will there be a massacre on top of the boat deck?

And remember, Mick and Linda are still in danger from Monday’s (17th February) episode when the boat crash caused the lower decks to be flooded. With Linda’s foot stuck and Mick refusing to leave his wife, will either of them perish?

Advertisement

Tuesday’s (18th February) episode put Dennis Rickman Jnr (Bleu Landau) in the firing line as he too is trapped in a locked room in the underbelly of the boat. Will Ian go back to him? Or will that spell the end of both of them?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.