EastEnders reveals Peter Beale will return to Albert Square – but why is he back?

EastEnders have revealed the first look at Peter Beale’s (played by Dayle Hudson) return to Albert Square.

Fans will recall he originally left the London borough back in 2015 when he struggled to come to terms with the fact his little brother, Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) killed his sister, Lucy Beale.

Peter – who was then played by Ben Hardy – went off to New Zealand to be with his love, Lauren Branning.

Now, EastEnders have released a tantalising first look at his comeback which shows a pensive Peter sitting in a corridor.

It’s currently unknown what brings him back to Albert Square, but his return comes at the same time as the 35th anniversary of the BBC soap.

What’s more, Bobby and dad Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) have been at the centre of drama in the Square of late.

Just earlier in the week, Bobby was kicked out by Ian after a heart-wrenching clash.

Bobby has converted to follow the Islamic faith following his stint in prison for Lucy’s killing.

He’s been desperate to put the past behind him and move on with a new life following his religion.

But Ian found it difficult and following a series of slurs, kicked out his own “devil child” son.

There’s sure to be more drama coming for the Beales in the coming weeks, but how is Peter involved?

And with his return confirmed for week commencing 17th February, what does EastEnders have in store for the comeback kid?

He’s not the only character to make a surprising appearance in Walford either, as Keanu Taylor popped up at the end of Friday 7th February’s episode.