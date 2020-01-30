EastEnders’ Bobby Beale makes devastating mistake – has he killed again?

Accessibility Links

He is only trying to help

EastEnders’ Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) has been trying to make his life better following his release from prison for killing his sister all those years ago.

Although turning to religion to help him overcome his demons, it seems they’re back to haunt him.

On Friday’s episode, Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) clashes once more with her son, Dennis (Bleu Landau).

Earlier, Dennis told his mum he would be staying with Shirley at the Queen Vic, but naturally it caused tension as Sharon thinks he should be with her.

Bobby has been caught in the middle of it all and when Kathy goes to check on him, she ends up in a row with Sharon who is living there.

EastEnders’ Dennis and Sharon have a row

He immediately tries to keep the peace and turns to Dennis to get him to speak to Sharon.

But it doesn’t work and on Friday’s EastEnders, things turn from bad to worse.

Sharon and Dennis have another run-in, which turns nasty pretty quickly.

Bobby, can be seen in the pictures menacingly creeping in on the row.

He sees a chance to help, but it seems he gets too involved and his actions leave him horrified.

Has he killed again?

