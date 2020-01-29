EastEnders’ Whitney in danger as she finds herself at Leo’s mercy
She's trying to save Kush but it might leave Whitney vulnerable
We’re all desperate to see evil Leo King (Tom Wells) get what’s coming to him in EastEnders, but it seems he’s the villain who won’t quit at the moment.
Earlier in the week, Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) accidentally pushed Leo off the Prince Albert balcony during a bit of argy-bargy over the way he had been stalking Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).
On Tuesday night’s EastEnders episode, Martin tried to cover for Kush, insisting he didn’t do anything wrong – and he genuinely didn’t, it was an accident.
But when Leo regained consciousness, he claimed it all happened on purpose.
Once again, creepy Leo took the opportunity to convince everyone Whitney was his girlfriend when recovering in hospital – he even went so far as to claim they were trying to “kill him”.
As a result of Leo’s ways, Kush was arrested and with the evidence stacked up against him, it doesn’t look good.
New pictures have emerged teasing the upcoming drama and it seems Whitney is on a mission to clear Kush’s name.
She goes to the hospital to try and talk him round but she finds him trying it on with her again.
As Leo puts his hand on Whitney’s cheek, how will she get out of this one unscathed?