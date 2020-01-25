Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. EastEnders spoilers: Kush to kill Leo? All the drama from next week

EastEnders spoilers: Kush to kill Leo? All the drama from next week

Plus Linda disappears with Ollie

EastEnders - January - March - 2020 - 6069

Community justice is the only kind of comeuppance that criminals get on soaps. The police are invariably useless and juries usually send innocent people to prison, so it’s up to the regular characters to band together and take on the ne’er-do-wells.

Advertisement

Take Leo on EastEnders, whose creepy pursuit of Whit (even the name of his market stall, Nite and Whey, is an anagram of Whitney Dean) has made him the Square’s public enemy number one. Now, we get Kat ripping that aforementioned stall to pieces before a night out at the Prince Albert ends with an angry Kush shoving Leo off the balcony. Though why pallid, stringy Leo thought he could take on the might of Kush is a mystery. It’s going to be like that scene in the first Avengersmovie when Loki tries to fight the Hulk. In fact, the next time a villain turns up in Walford, Kat should just say, “We have a Kush” and then send her boyfriend into battle.

soaps

The bond between mothers and sons is also in the spotlight. First, there’s booze-sodden Linda leaving husband Mick in a right old state when she disappears with their son Ollie in tow. Where has she gone to? And what will Linda’s actions end up doing to Mick’s already skyrocketing anxiety levels? And we also have Sharon swiping the keys for the Mitchells’ in a bid to reach out to her estranged son Denny. Perhaps Shazza can gift him The Hoodie of Emotional Torment she’s been wearing ever since she got kicked out at Christmas?

Advertisement

Finally, we have a match made in hell when Shirley is left impressed following a brush with Dotty at the car lot. Just imagine what havoc the pair could wreak if they joined forces?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

EastEnders - January - March - 2020 - 6069
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

EastEnders Ben Mitchell Lexi Pearce

EastEnders exit shock – Ben plans to flee after him and Phil are arrested for Keanu’s murder

eastenders dot and nick

When did Dot kill ‘Nasty’ Nick in EastEnders, and how did she do it?

EastEnders' Sonia made a big mistake

EastEnders’ Dot Branning leaves after Sonia’s betrayal – will she ever know the truth?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 14/01/2020 - Programme Name: EastEnders - January - March 2020 - TX: 23/01/2020 - Episode: EastEnders - January - March - 2020 - 6067 (No. 6067) - Picture Shows: *NOT FOR USE PRE-TX WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL* Phil Mitchell (STEVE MCFADDEN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

EastEnders’ Sharon plans revenge on Phil as he turns violent