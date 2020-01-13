Soap Box podcast: Louise ‘mourns’ Keanu, and there’s a new face in Emmerdale

Soap Box is back! The first episode of RadioTimes.com‘s regular soaps podcast for 2020 reflects on the aftermath of EastEnders‘ epic Keanu Taylor saga, as Louise Mitchell loses her nerve and Karen Taylor threatens to blow the big secret that her son is alive by shouting his name in public places. Did the much-hyped Christmas period live up to expectations for our soap experts?

Advertisement

Linda Carter’s alcoholism took some unexpected twists and showcased an acting masterclass from Kellie Bright, but what’s next in this knotty saga?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Over in Corrie, Steve McDonald’s discovery that wife Tracy had cheated on him with a woman was played for laughs, with Leanne Battersby channelling her inner working mens’ club comic as the locals reacted to the shock infidelity. Plus, the Jade saga rumbled on as Fiz Stape demanded answers about dead serial killer husband John Stape’s secret daughter that never came.

In Emmerdale we finally got to meet Nate Robinson’s mum Cara who was not what we expected. Is she sticking around? How did she get so posh and aspirational? And why was she so obsessed with old flame Cain Dingle’s leather jacket?

Advertisement

Finally, Hollyoaks went post-watershed with the first Hollyoaks Later since 2013. Breda McQueen’s reign of terror came to an explosive climax but how racy was the after-dark outing?