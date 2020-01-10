Don’t forget – EastEnders is on twice tonight

Pay attention, EastEnders fans – there are two episodes airing on Friday 10th January to get the soap back on track after it was dropped from the schedules earlier this week.

Monday was Walford-free to accommodate BBC1’s live coverage of the FA Cup match between Arsenal and Leeds United, then it was business as usual on Tuesday and Thursday, and after tonight’s regular 8pm showing the last episode of the week is at 9pm. Then we’re all caught up and it’s back to normal for now…

The first of this evening’s double bill sees little Lexi Pearce wow the crowds at the kiddy beauty pageant, where the Mitchells and Taylors unite in a rare moment of harmony among the local clans. But there is still drama as Ben Mitchell tries to keep sister Louise Mitchell calm over the Keanu situation, and Billy Mitchell gets increasingly frustrated with Honey Mitchell.

In part two, Gray Atkins clashes with newcomers the Panesars, with Keegan Baker drawn in much to wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker’s despair. What impact will this have on controlling Gray’s attitude towards wife Chantelle Atkins’ friendship with Jags Panesar?

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell comes to a sad realisation about his son’s love life, Lola Pearce makes a discovery about a family member that leaves her reeling, and Whitney Dean is all smiles, for a change, until something happens that sends her crashing back down to earth…

