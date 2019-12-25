EastEnders Christmas Day murder shock – Is Keanu Taylor really dead?

EastEnders‘ Christmas Day episode ended with the shocking murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), after Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) ordered a hit on his wife and daughter’s cheating lover, but fans are wondering if there could be more to the situation than meets the eye…

The much-anticipated seasonal offering saw the sensational reveal of the Sheanu plot, as Phil confronted wife Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) with his discovery that future son-in-law Keanu was the father of her baby.

Finally admitting everything, Sharon explained how Phil’s neglect had driven her into the biceps of another man but she regretted the fling begged forgiveness. Rejecting her pleas, cruel Phil threw his pregnant spouse onto the street and cast her out of the family.

Meanwhile, Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) voiced her suspicions that her baby daddy had sired her stepmum’s child and Keanu came clean. After much soul searching, the new mum surprisingly agreed to forgive and forget and the pair planned to run away with baby girl Peggy to avoid Phil’s wrath.

Eager to prove himself to his dad, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) told Phil he’d sort Keanu once and for all and called in a favour from Martin Fowler (James Bye), who he’d helped out of his little scrape following his hit and run earlier in the week.

Conflicted Martin at first refused to the Mitchells’ hitman, but realising it could ironically be the only way to keep him out of prison he reluctantly agreed…

In a last-minute twist, Louise was revealed to be bluffing and was in on Ben’s plan all along, and delivered oblivious Keanu to Martin who then drove him off to a derelict warehouse and shot him. Or did he?

Dishevelled Martin returned to the Square and showed Ben footage on his phone that appeared to confirm he had indeed pulled the trigger, although in the scene itself viewers only heard a shot from outside the warehouse and didn’t see Keanu’s demise with their own eyes. Did Martin really do it, or has he secretly let him go?

The action-packed instalment raised more questions than answers, not just about the Taylor totty’s fate: what exactly did Linda Carter get up to after checking herself out of hospital and hitting the bottle? What did Kheerat Panesar tell Jean Slater when the clans agreed to call a truce over who occupies the house? And who is ‘Isaac’, the man from Sheree Trueman’s past?

More surprises are in store throughout the festive period on EastEnders, so make sure you’re paying attention…

