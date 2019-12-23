EastEnders first look as Phil discovers the truth on Christmas Eve
Spoiler - he's not happy…
Here is your first look at one of the most anticipated soap moments of the year – when EastEnders‘ Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) realises Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is the father of the baby Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is carrying.
In brand new images from the Christmas Eve episode, fuming Phil unleashes his fury upon the discovery at the Arches and starts smashing the place up as he processes the betrayal.
Finding out the man he welcomed into the family – as the daddy of granddaughter Peggy, and the future husband of daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) – has been playing away with his wife sends Phil into a spin.
Ben (Max Bowden) tries to calm his demented dad down, setting the scene for what promises to be an unmissable showdown on Christmas Day as Phil confronts Sharon with the truth and plots to get his own back on her and Keanu.
Exactly what form Phil’s terrible revenge takes remains a closely-guarded secret until the hour-long big episode airing at 9:30pm on Wednesday 25th December, but it sets up a chain of game-changing events for the Mitchells as the affair is exposed and things get pretty dangerous.
Judging from Phil’s murderous expression here, Sheanu should be very scared…
Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what’s in store for alter ego Sharon, Walford legend Letitia Dean teased: “She thought she’d got away with it and no one was going to find out about Keanu. At the start of Christmas Day, Sharon is really happy and thinks she has it all.
“There are some twists and turns that Sharon definitely doesn’t see coming… and neither did I!”
