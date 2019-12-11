Can Whitney escape Leo’s clutches? First look at EastEnders’ showdown

The truth is finally out in EastEnders and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) knows her boyfriend Leo Cameron (Tom Wells) is actually Leo King, the secret son of her childhood abuser Tony King who is out for revenge believing she lied about his father’s sick crimes.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Whit found this out while trapped in a hotel room with creepy Leo, who has whisked her off for a swanky night away planning to carry out his vengeful plan.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Little sister Tiff Baker-Butcher (Maisie Smith) called mum Bianca in Milton Keynes fishing for info on Leo, who appeared at Whitney’s wedding to Callum Highway back in September and clearly had history with B.

Learning Leo’s identity, frantic Tiff rang Whitney to fill her in but the dangerous fella caught her trying to sneak out and they are now barricaded in the room…

Exciting first-look images from Thursday 12th December’s episode tease the danger ahead for Whitney, who is horrified her new beau deliberately sought her out as part of his agenda to discredit her claims that Tony groomed and abused her, psychologically and physically.

Leo’s obsessive quest to clear his name led to a showdown with his mum Michaela who tracked him down to Walford and tried to make him see Tony, who took his own life in prison six years ago after being jailed for his crimes, is guilty. Michaela hasn’t been seen since she was knocked unconscious, and now it looks like Whitney might meet the same fate…

Can Tiff and Callum come to the rescue in time? And will we get the full backstory about Leo’s past and why he thinks his dastardly dad was innocent?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.