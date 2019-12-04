EastEnders Christmas 2019 spoilers – Sharon and Keanu baby reveal and Linda’s in danger

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – unless you live in Walford in which case it’s probably the total opposite. Yes, EastEnders at Christmas is a tradition of high drama, explosive showdowns and game-changing plot twists fans wait 12 months for.

With the 2019 soap festive season almost upon us the storylines set to be in the spotlight for the all-important Yuletide period are boiling up nicely like a pan of sprouts, so allow RadioTimes.com to tease and tantalise the treats we currently know the show has under the tree to satisfy fans hoping for the usual carnage. You won’t be disappointed…

Sheanu explodes

This year’s ticking time bomb set to detonate around the Queen’s speech is the truth about Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor’s clandestine affair and the real paternity of her unborn child being revealed, sending Phil Mitchell on a dark path to avenge the betrayal. “Sharon and Keanu have been harbouring this secret for months, but secrets never stay hidden in Albert Square,” a show spokesperson reveals. “Their lies unravel and when Phil finds out, there will only be one thing on his mind – revenge!”

Goodbye Keanu

As a result of the reveal, we’ll be saying farewell to Keanu this Christmas, following actor Danny Walters’ decision to quit which was announced earlier this month. It’s not confirmed if the door is to be left open for Keanu, who is also engaged to and expecting another baby with Phil’s lovestruck teenage daughter Louise Mitchell – if the mechanic has any sense he’ll do a runner the minute his future father-in-law finds out and never look back. Lou herself will also have a score to settle, and possibly her unstable mum Lisa Fowler (she’s handy with a gun…) and other members of the Mitchell clan. Will Mr Taylor survive the festivities?

…and Louise

The soap has also confirmed Tilly Keeper bows out as part of the festive fireworks chez Mitchell – will she run off with Keanu? Or kill him?! “I have loved playing Louise over these past few years,” says the star. “Working with our incredible cast and crew has been a joy and I feel honoured to be part of such an iconic show.”

Linda in danger

Channeling legendary lashed-up landlady Angie Watts, current Queen of the Vic Linda Carter is struggling with alcohol addiction which has already seen her arrested for drink driving. L’s boozing steps up a gear over Christmas, as EastEnders insiders tease: “Linda’s drinking spirals out of control, leaving her in a desperate situation. Mick is determined to have the best Christmas yet, but it will be anything but happy for the Carters.”

Lee returns

There could be something to smile about for the Carter clan, as eldest son Lee is set to make a brief comeback soon. The announcement was made earlier this autumn when it was teased the character, last seen in February 2017, would be back at a time when his parents need him the most, so it’s safe to assume his reappearance is connected with the above traumas befalling his publican parents. Will he be reunited with ex-wife Whitney?

Martin’s murderous meltdown

Just when you thought Mr Fowler couldn’t get any more off the rails comes rumours he’s set to lose the plot and go rogue with a gun – and possibly take Linda hostage. James Bye and Kellie Bright have been spotted filming dramatic scenes on location, with a battered and bruised Martin manhandling a terrified-looking Linda while waving a fire arm around. ‘Enders have not commented, but with Martin sliding into the dark side thanks to his vendetta with Ben Mitchell, and being dumped by wife Stacey, the stall-holder is a volatile mess ready to blow up any day now…

Karen’s unexpected guests

The much-loved Taylor family provide some light relief as they welcome unexpected guests for Christmas dinner, and go all out with the festive decor. “They have about four Christmas trees,” Lorraine Stanley, aka matriarch Karen, told Inside Soap. “From a mini one to a big’un, and it’s proper 1980s style!” We’ve detected a spark between Kaz and new boss Billy Mitchell – might he be popping round for a kiss under the mistletoe?

Elsewhere, the BBC has teased more vague plot developments including a guardian angel ensuring another local family’s life changes for the better, while another clan is convinced all is not as it seems and go to great lengths to prove they are right. What could it all mean…?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.