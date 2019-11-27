EastEnders introduce Leo King’s mum – and you might recognise the actress

EastEnders‘ Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) has no idea her new boyfriend Leo King (Tom Wells) is the long-lost son of her dead childhood abuser, Tony King, and is on a secret mission to avenge his father who he believes was innocent of the heinous crimes he committed.

In the coming weeks, Leo’s true identity threatens to be exposed to Whit when his mother Michaela Turnbull tracks her volatile son down to Walford. Michaela is in no doubt her evil ex was guilty and is concerned at how deluded Leo has become to the point of obsession – what happens when he’s reunited with his mother, and far is he prepared to go to protect his secret from Whitney?

Taking on the guest role of Michaela is Fiona Allen, best known for being part of Channel 4’s groundbreaking female comedy sketch show Smack the Pony. Her comic and dramatic turns have also encompassed appearances in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Skins and Goodness Gracious Me.

Speaking about joining EastEnders, the actress said: “I really enjoyed being part of the show and was made to feel welcome by everyone. My character is strong and down to earth, a tough cookie who doesn’t give up easily in life no matter what is thrown at her.”

Hopefully Michaela’s introduction will shed light on Leo’s backstory – until he showed up nobody knew he even existed, as no mention was made of Tony having another family during his time on the show when he was in a relationship with Bianca Jackson and acted as stepdad to her kids, all the while secretly grooming and abusing vulnerable Whitney.

Tony died off screen in prison in 2013, but what sparked Leo’s crusade? And can Michaela save Whitney from his deceitful plan?

