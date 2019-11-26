EastEnders confirms when Phil finds out about Sharon and Keanu

EastEnders has given fans the first tease of their big Christmas 2019 storyline, finally confirming suspicions that Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will discover the baby his wife Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is carrying is not his, and his future son-in-law Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is the real daddy.

Advertisement

As part of the BBC’s official festive schedule preview released ahead of the fortnight commencing 21st December, the discovery set to blow the Mitchells apart whets the appetite for the drama ahead:

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Sharon and Keanu have been harbouring this secret for months, but they should know that secrets never stay hidden in Albert Square. As their lies begin to unravel, it’s only a matter of time before Phil finds out.

“When he does, there will only be one thing on his mind – revenge! Secrets and lies are set to explode this Christmas in Walford, leaving more than one family left torn apart forever…”

Walters is set to bow out of the soap soon having decided to quit after two-and-a-half years as heart-throb Keanu, who also has a baby on the way with Phil’s daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper).

Fans have speculated all year long the ‘Sheanu’ plot will form the basis of what is traditionally the soap’s biggest time of the year. Louise is set to go into labour next week, while Sharon’s baby is expected early in 2020 – possibly timed to coincide with the show’s 35th anniversary in February – but confirmation that Phil’s discovery will indeed occur during the all-important Christmas period means the countdown is properly on.

Details of Keanu’s sure-to-be epic exit are, obviously, under wraps, but with the official synopsis suggesting families being torn apart and Phil going all out for revenge, could the hunky mechanic end up killed off after his fling with Shaz is exposed?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.