EastEnders reveals new bombshell for Martin as he begs Stacey to come home

Just when EastEnders‘ Martin Fowler (James Bye) thought his problems were over after Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) told him their partnership was over and he was no longer in his debt, the stallholder faces an entirely new crisis when an unexpected twist threatens to turn his world upside down yet again.

In new pictures from Friday 22nd November’s episode, Martin is seen calling at the Slater house as he tries to track down wife Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner).

Since covering up Stacey’s attack on dad Phil Mitchell, Ben has had Martin in his pocket and has spent the last few months forcing him to do his dirty work as part of his shady money lending business, threatening Mr Fowler’s family if he doesn’t comply.

Now Ben has agreed to a truce and dropped the scary warnings, Martin is straight on the blower to Stace to tell her it’s safe to come home and everything can go back to normal, presumably desperate to explain he lied about cheating on her with ex-wife Sonia Fowler and only said it to protect her.

However, when Martin can’t get hold of her he asks Jean Slater if she can help him contact her daughter, only to find her packing up Stacey’s things. Then a mystery man arrives at the house that leads to a shocking discovery for Martin who is seen raging in the street – and it’s far from good news for his future…

What has he learnt? Who is this man? Has Ben already reneged on the amnesty and sent someone to teach him a lesson? Or is it someone he’s crossed as part of working for the Mitchell empire seeking revenge?

EastEnders airs an hour later than usual on Friday 22nd November at 9.00pm, due to BBC1’s Question Time leaders’ debate special which starts at 8.00pm.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.