EastEnders first look – Louise confronts Sharon over Lisa’s accusations

The fallout of Mel Owen’s death continues to cause problems for EastEnders‘ Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean), who is desperate to avoid suspicion she was involved and keep the secret that husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is not the father of her unborn baby.

Advertisement

Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) learnt of Sharon’s indiscretion from her volatile best mate shortly before she was killed by a speeding lorry, but does not know the full story that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is actually the child’s father.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Despite insisting to Phil that Sharon has been unfaithful and deliberately caused Mel’s accident because she rumbled her, Lisa’s claims have been discredited by the mighty Walford clan and earned her a threatening visit from Mr Mitchell demanding she stop slinging mud across the Square.

In new pictures from Tuesday 19th November’s episode, Phil’s fragile daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) – engaged to and also pregnant by Keanu – turns to stepmum Sharon, worried over unstable mother Lisa’s increasingly unstable behaviour.

Sharon is playing a dangerous game as she comforts Lou, encouraging her to believe Lisa is losing the plot and lashing out in grief for her close mate – not realising the truth.

Panting Lisa as the unreliable bad guy and turning Lou against her own mum would certainly suit Sharon, but how far is she prepared to go in order to stop everyone discovering what her Keanu have been hiding? And what will unpredictable Lisa’s next move be?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.