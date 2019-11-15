Don’t forget – there’s no episode of EastEnders tonight

EastEnders is absent from BBC1’s schedules on Friday 15th November to make way for Children in Need 2019, which takes over the channel for an entire evening of fundraising and fun from 7.00pm when a special edition of The One Show kicks off the proceedings.

Advertisement

Coverage of the annual charity extravaganza means fans will have to wait until Monday 18th November at 8.00pm to find out how the impact of Mel Owen’s shock death and Lisa Fowler’s exposure of Sharon Mitchell’s baby bombshell will be played out – but it’s all for a good cause, so what does a few more days matter?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As is tradition, members of the EastEnders cast will be doing their bit to make some money in the form of a special edition of Strictly Come Dancing:

Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway), Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher), Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman) and Louisa Lytton (Ruby Allen), a Strictly contestant back in the fourth series in 2006, take to the dance floor with a pro on each arm and compete to life the Pudsey Glitterball trophy.

When EastEnders returns next week the focus will be on the fallout of Mel’s demise on the Mitchells and Lisa, but that’s not all…

Fresh from the ballroom, Lytton will be at the centre of the action as alter ego Ruby receives a surprise proposal from boyfriend Max Branning – what will she say? Elsewhere, Callum Highway struggles to help his bad boy lover Ben Mitchell turn over a new leaf, and Chantelle Atkins makes a confession to controlling husband Gray.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.