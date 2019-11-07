EastEnders’ Sonia Fowler tells Tiffany of her tragic young love Jamie Mitchell

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) opened her heart to Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) in the Thursday 7th November episode of EastEnders, paying an emotional tribute to Jamie Mitchell – the lad she loved who was run over by her reckless ex Martin Fowler – as she tried to bond with Tiff, not realising that the teenager is about to elope with Keegan Baker.

Sonia said: “There was this boy called Jamie. I was younger than you and I knew I loved him.” When Tiffany asked her what happened, Sonia told her it was a long story. But devoted fans of actor Jack Ryder, who played the part from 1998-2002, will remember the troubled Mitchell and his love story with Sonia only too well…

Who was Sonia’s boyfriend Jamie Mitchell?

Theirs was not an easy relationship. Fifteen-year-old Sonia was already pregnant with Rebecca ‘Bex’ Chloe, although she didn’t know it, after under-age sex with Martin. When Bex was given up for adoption Sonia, suffering from depression, kidnapped her daughter putting further strain on her relationship with Jamie.

Jamie and Sonia did become engaged but a fling with Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) caused irreparable damage. The pair were briefly reunited when Phil beat up godson Jamie for letting Lisa Shaw take her daughter Louise to Mel Owen’s home in Portugal (history currently repeating itself). Sonia nursed Jamie back to health but Martin driving and using his mobile at the same time put paid to that.

