  5. Chantelle reveals miscarriage to mum Karen in emotional new EastEnders pics

But how long before she tells controlling husband Gray?

eastenders chantelle atkins karen taylor

Tragedy struck for Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) in EastEnders this week when she suffered a miscarriage, but could not bring herself to tell controlling husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) for fear of his reaction – so everybody thinks she’s still pregnant.

In new pictures from the episode airing on Thursday 24th October, shattered Chantelle is shown finally confiding in someone about the tragic loss of her unborn baby and cries on the shoulder of mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).

Seeing how distraught her eldest daughter is, protective parent Karen offers her immediate support. Earlier in the week, excited Gray announced to a packed Queen Vic the couple were expecting their third child, a sibling for Mackenzie and Mia, despite Chan being in the early stages of pregnancy.

eastenders chantelle atkins karen taylor

After some worrying symptoms indicating something was seriously wrong, Chantelle secretly went to the hospital alone where doctors delivered the upsetting news she had miscarried.

Returning to the Square, the heartbroken hairdresser did not want to tell Gray the truth and burst his bubble, so she maintained everything was fine.

eastenders chantelle atkins karen taylor

Gray has been secretly abusing his wife, with horrific physical beatings and psychological abuse. Chantelle had hoped another child would help curb his anger issues, but it remains to be seen how he will process the tragic loss, and how he’ll feel about his wife deceiving him…

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

