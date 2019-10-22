Heartbreak for EastEnders’ Chantelle as she loses her baby – but doesn’t tell husband Gray

Tragedy struck in EastEnders when Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) suffered a miscarriage, leaving the stylist so devastated she couldn’t bring herself to tell husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Concerned something was wrong with her pregnancy, Chantelle went to hospital on Tuesday 22nd October where her worst fears were confirmed – she had lost her baby.

Carried away by the excitement, Gray had spontaneously announced in the Queen Vic the previous day that his wife was expecting their third child, making it even more difficult for Chan to break the upsetting news when it arrived.

Unable to burst his bubble, she kept her loss buried and pretended to her other half nothing was wrong, so he still thinks she is pregnant. The couple’s tense relationship is already a minefield of complex emotions as Gray is beating his wife, with nobody else on the Square suspecting the awful truth behind their perceived ‘perfect marriage’.

Hoping that ecoming a dad again would curb his anger, Chantelle now faces a dilemma as to how long she can maintain the pretence. Will she turn to mum Karen, sister Bernie or friend Whitney before telling Gray? And how will he react when he does find out?

There is someone else in Walford who knows about the miscarriage, but is sworn to secrecy as they were the doctor who delivered the news – Ash, the girlfriend of Iqra Ahmed and the secret sister, so it appears, of the incoming Panesar brothers.

Chantelle’s dramatic week continues on Thursday 24th October, but who can she turn to?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers