Is Whitney pregnant? Callum gets bombshell news on EastEnders

Just when you thought it was definitely all over between Whitney Dean and Callum Highway, it looks as though EastEnders will be surprising viewers with another plotline twist.

Recent episodes of the BBC1 soap saw the pair’s wedding day go horribly awry after Callum admitted to having had a secret fling with Ben Mitchell, who then went on to get injured during a shooting at the Queen Vic.

In the aftermath of the trauma, Whitney (Shona McGarty) made a swift exit, taking advantage of the honeymoon she’d already booked. Callum (Tony Clay), meanwhile, was left on the Square, contemplating whether to now start dating a recuperating Ben (Max Bowden).

Now, a new revelation is set to surface when Whitney returns to Walford and claps eyes on Callum while trying to collect the rest of her belongings. As the two of them have a heart to heart, Whitney drops some bombshell news on her ex-partner.

Struggling to process the news, Callum ends up getting drunk in the Queen Vic. But when Jay (Jamie Borthwick) steps in to help, his plan backfires and Callum opts to rush over to the Mitchells, where he confronts Ben and blames him for all that’s happened.

So, is #Ballum over before it’s even had a chance to get started? And what is the shock news that Whit has decided to impart?

Speculation will no doubt now be rife that Whitney is pregnant and that Callum’s efforts to unite with Ben will be complicated by the prospect of a baby. Or perhaps Whit has now decided to seek revenge on Ben for his actions and has made a discovery that could impact on Callum’s plans?

Viewers can find out for themselves when EastEnders airs these scenes on Friday 27 September.

