Lee Carter returns to EastEnders

Actor Danny-Boy Hatchard will be back on the soap later this year

Programme Name: EastEnders - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Lee Carter (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Lee Carter (DANNY-BOY HATCHARD) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Nicky Johnston

Danny-Boy Hatchard will return to EastEnders for a short stint later this year to reprise the role of Mick and Linda Carter’s eldest son Lee.

Hatchard made his last appearance on the BBC1 soap back in February 2017, when Lee exited the Square at the climax of a high-profile plotline that saw him contemplate taking his own life.

Now, the character is set to make a comeback as mum Linda (Kellie Bright) becomes increasingly dependent on alcohol while she and Mick (Danny Dyer) fret about the welfare of their youngest child Ollie.

EastEnders July - September 2016 - 5326

Said Hatchard of his return: “The way things are going with the Carters at the minute, it makes total sense that Lee would return, even for a short stint. I will always be loyal to the Carter Clan and the show and am very excited to be back on set with some immensely talented people whom I love dearly.”

Executive producer Jon Sen added: “We are thrilled that Danny-Boy is returning to Walford to reprise the role of Lee Carter. Lee obviously left the Square under a cloud but now he returns to vanquish demons and help Mick and Linda as they struggle through their latest crisis.”

Hatchard is also set to appear in the next series of BBC1 army drama Our Girl, where he will be playing the role of Private Rhett ‘Cheese’ Charlton alongside star Michelle Keegan.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

EastEnders

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

