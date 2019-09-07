Deathbed vigil for Ben on EastEnders as he fights to survive after shooting

Despite Sonia appearing to save his life in Friday’s episode of EastEnders, it seems that Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) isn’t off the critical list just yet.

Recent drama on the BBC1 soap saw Ben take a bullet to the stomach in the siege drama at the Queen Vic and Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) put her nursing skills to good use when his lungs collapsed.

Following Sonia’s emergency surgery, dad Phil (Steve McFadden) was left overcome with relief that Ben hadn’t died on the floor of the pub. But, as these brand-new pictures reveal, Ben’s life remains in danger when we return to Walford on Monday.

A beleaguered Ben can be seen lying intubated and comatose in a hospital bed as a concerned Phil and Sharon (Letitia Dean) quiz doctors on his prognosis. But what news will they get from the medics?

Meanwhile, the reverberations from Callum and Whitney’s aborted wedding continue to be felt around the Square. At the cafe, Callum (Tony Clay) will be seen sharing his fears about Ben’s health with his brother Stuart (Ricky Champ). But when Callum spots Whitney (Shona McGarty) entering the premises, she balks after clapping eyes on her jilted groom and makes a quick exit.

Fans of Ben and Callum’s tentative relationship were given brief hope last week when Whitney learnt about their recent tryst. After Whit called off the wedding, it seemed as though Ben and Callum would finally be able to make a proper go of things.

But Hunter’s reign of terror put paid to any plans they might have had when Ben was shot during a tense showdown with the twisted teen in the Vic.

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was also seen getting a bullet wound to the arm, but EastEnders has yet to reveal the state of his health in the aftermath of the siege drama.

